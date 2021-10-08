Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 84 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.14.

Shares of HCA opened at $242.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

