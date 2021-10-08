Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,563,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

