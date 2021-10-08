Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 922 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom stock opened at $493.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.