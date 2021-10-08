Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $10.81 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.08.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

