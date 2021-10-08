Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $17.32 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $27.92 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

