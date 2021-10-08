Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 308,873 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 2,759.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,873 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,185,000 after buying an additional 234,265 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,439,000 after buying an additional 186,453 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after buying an additional 148,135 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 444.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 60,539 shares in the last quarter.

GSEW stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75.

