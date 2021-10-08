Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.88. 26,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 335,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.