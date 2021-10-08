NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post $143.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $132.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $562.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $111.50. 298,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,229.55 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

