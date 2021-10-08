NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,706 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,741,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

