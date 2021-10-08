Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company recently lowered its third-quarter 2021 revenue guidance to a band of $637-$642 million. Management stated that quarterly revenues bore the brunt of challenges stemming from the disruptions caused by the delta variant across several markets. Nu Skin also encountered disturbances in its promotional activities including incentive trips and performance of local expos across various markets. That being said, management is optimistic about its upcoming product roll outs. Nu Skin is focused on empowering its sales leaders and consumer groups through innovations and engaging technology platforms. The company’s digital business is doing well amid the pandemic. Incidentally, the company expects 2021 revenues to improve modestly on a year-over-year basis.”

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NUS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 4,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,904. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.