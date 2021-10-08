Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,040,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 43,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

