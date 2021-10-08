Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 917.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

