Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NMS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

