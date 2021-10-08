Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 62.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 115,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,103. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

