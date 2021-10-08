NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $260.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,257,700. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

