O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of OI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

