Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 6.2%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.24. 22,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,488,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,330 shares of company stock worth $52,928,793 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after buying an additional 593,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

