Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

