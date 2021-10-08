Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $140.54

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.54, but opened at $146.30. Omega Flex shares last traded at $146.30, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 51.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,915,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after buying an additional 77,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

