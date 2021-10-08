OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Motion Acquisition were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,835,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,157,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Motion Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MOTN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.