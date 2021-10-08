OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth $15,276,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth $10,050,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth $5,276,000.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

