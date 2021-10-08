OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $101,000 Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNAA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $354,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $913,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $3,049,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $4,044,000.

DNAA stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

