OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $244,000 Investment in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Shares of FRON opened at $9.76 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

