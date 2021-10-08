OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.29% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,136,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

