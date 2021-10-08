ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.15.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

