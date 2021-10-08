OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:OTMP opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

