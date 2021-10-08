OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:OTMP opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
