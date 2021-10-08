Oppenheimer Comments on Vonage Holdings Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vonage in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of VG stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

