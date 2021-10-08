Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $444.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.48% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $251.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.22. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,980 shares of company stock valued at $235,279,704 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

