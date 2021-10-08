Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.44.

ORCL opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

