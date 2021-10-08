Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 461.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.86. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

