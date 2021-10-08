Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $131.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $22.00 per share. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is 609.42%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

