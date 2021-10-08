Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of ORGN opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. Analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Richardson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

