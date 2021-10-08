Origo Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Origo has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $839,601.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origo has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00226003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.