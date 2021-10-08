Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,659. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

