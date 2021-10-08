Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,659. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.