Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 3.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $333.36. The stock had a trading volume of 105,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $351.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.