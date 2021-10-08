Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 78,425 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 115,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $170.35. 371,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $509.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

