Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.3% during the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 27,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

TMO stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $581.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,927. The firm has a market cap of $228.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

