Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 783,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKF opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $44.76.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

