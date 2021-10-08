Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $5,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OTTR. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. 1,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.