Overbrook Management Corp Sells 259 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 3.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

NYSE GS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,593. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

