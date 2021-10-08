Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,101. The stock has a market cap of $244.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.79. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

