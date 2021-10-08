Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down to $93.05

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.05, but opened at $90.89. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.