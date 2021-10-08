P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.02

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.02 and traded as high as $45.32. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 15,832 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $517.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $161.26 million for the quarter.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.