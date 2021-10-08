Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 198,891 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 274,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,928 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of SQM opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $60.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

