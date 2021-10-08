Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

