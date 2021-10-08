Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 71.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.09 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

