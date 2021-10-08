Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,507 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,311,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISLE opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

