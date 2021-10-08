Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Edoc Acquisition worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADOC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter worth $191,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

