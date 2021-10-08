Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sharps Compliance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

SMED opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $130.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

