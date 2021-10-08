Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTRS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 2,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

